Dylan C. Smith Sells 13,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $311,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,451,437 shares in the company, valued at $34,747,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BOX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.85. 1,914,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.66, a PEG ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 318.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

