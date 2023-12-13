dynaCERT (CVE:DYA) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA – Get Free Report) were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 1,803,986 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,140,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

dynaCERT Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$264.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

About dynaCERT

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

