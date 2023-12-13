Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Maria Del Rocio Rodriguez Espinoza Purchases 16,965 Shares

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) Director Maria Del Rocio Rodriguez Espinoza purchased 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,447.89.

Dynacor Group Price Performance

TSE:DNG traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$3.95. 15,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,894. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.19. Dynacor Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.65 and a 52-week high of C$4.00. The company has a market cap of C$148.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of C$85.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynacor Group Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Group Announces Dividend

Dynacor Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

