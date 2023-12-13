Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 202.1% from the November 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 159,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 84,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,017. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $17.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

