Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$132.25 and last traded at C$132.25. 699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$133.25.

Economic Investment Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$128.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$130.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$758.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Economic Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

