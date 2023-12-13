eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Short Interest Up 141.9% in November

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 141.9% from the November 15th total of 434,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Activity at eFFECTOR Therapeutics

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc sold 609,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $371,589.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,821,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,063.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 512.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 737,008 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of EFTR stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,244,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,900. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.40. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, research analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

