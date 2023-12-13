Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Up 112.1% in November

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 112.1% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 34,120 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 35.0% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 97,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 820.2% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Price Performance

ECF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.93. 47,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,646. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

