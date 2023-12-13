EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.18

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.23, with a volume of 42820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.

EMX Royalty Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$250.23 million, a P/E ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.41.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of C$17.34 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.208901 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.