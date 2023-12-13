Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Insider Sells $45,692.16 in Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) insider Akshay Ladwa sold 20,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $45,692.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,038,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,636.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

Energy Vault stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. 1,065,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,845. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $316.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The company had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

About Energy Vault

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRGV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after buying an additional 1,520,546 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,416,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Energy Vault by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,620,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,404 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth approximately $826,000. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.