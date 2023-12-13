Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.51

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.51 and last traded at $113.42, with a volume of 1169574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Entegris Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $888.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $267,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Entegris by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Entegris by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 293.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 65,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 48,741 shares during the last quarter.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

