Everdome 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.17 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Everdome has a total market cap of $21.79 million and $1.17 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Everdome has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 96,329,117,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

