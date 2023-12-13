Express (NYSE:EXPR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -50.000–46.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -33.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Express also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:EXPR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,291. Express has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 million, a PE ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Express in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Express in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Express by 13,293.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

