F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $173.79

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $173.79 and last traded at $173.52, with a volume of 406702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.98.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $239,127.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $239,127.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total transaction of $353,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,635,109.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,697 shares of company stock worth $1,722,700. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,862 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,350,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

