Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.24. 3,796,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,825,285. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

