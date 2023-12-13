Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,114. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.50.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

