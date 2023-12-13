Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $4.99 Million Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 135,690.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,380 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises about 1.1% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 971,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,486. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $19.85.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

