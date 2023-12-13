Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 5,436 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

MUB stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,314. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.00.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

