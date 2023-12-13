Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 6,681 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,831,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058,263 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,006,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,380 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.36. 3,213,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975,916. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.29. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

