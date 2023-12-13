FFW Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (OTCMKTS:FFWC)

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

FFW Stock Performance

FFW stock remained flat at $32.51 during trading hours on Wednesday. 121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525. The company has a market cap of $36.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.13. FFW has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78.

Get FFW alerts:

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter.

FFW Company Profile

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FFW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.