F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

F&G Annuities & Life has a payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect F&G Annuities & Life to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17. F&G Annuities & Life has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.38 per share, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 434,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,467,254.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 17.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $591,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About F&G Annuities & Life

(Get Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.