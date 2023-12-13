Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.54

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.54 and last traded at $77.50, with a volume of 91312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.26.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.88.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2,815.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.