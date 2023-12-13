Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.75

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.75 and last traded at $52.75, with a volume of 98571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.74.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNCL. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,879,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,491,000 after acquiring an additional 352,680 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 226,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 142,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 134,737 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 569.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

