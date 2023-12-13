First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.36

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.36 and last traded at $37.30, with a volume of 90315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Community Bankshares Stock Up 5.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a market cap of $691.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.55.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $42.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.42 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 29.00%. On average, analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 254.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Further Reading

