First Digital USD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 13th. One First Digital USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $3.09 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 1,246,944,739 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 1,080,841,842.77. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00526374 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $3,599,621,223.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

