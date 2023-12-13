First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. First Financial Bankshares has a payout ratio of 52.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $38.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $125.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.70 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

FFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,043.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 6,274 shares of company stock valued at $147,922 in the last three months. 4.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,669,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 19.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,076,000 after purchasing an additional 570,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,881,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,569,000 after purchasing an additional 468,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,408,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,001,000 after purchasing an additional 339,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,939,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

