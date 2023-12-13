First Mexican Gold (CVE:FMG) Stock Price Down 2.5%

First Mexican Gold Corp (CVE:FMG – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40. 58,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 37,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

First Mexican Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.40.

About First Mexican Gold

First Mexican Gold Corp. through its subsidiary, Cornelius exploration S. de R.L. de C.V., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Hilda Properties comprising the Hilda 30 property; the Hilda 37/38 property with two mining exploration concessions; and the Hilda 31/32 property with three mining exploration concessions comprising a total area of 1,350 hectares in the Yecora District, State of Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

