First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 122.1% from the November 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of FTHI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.32. 171,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $21.36.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%.
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
