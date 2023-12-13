First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 122.1% from the November 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTHI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.32. 171,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $21.36.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

