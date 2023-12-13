First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.70. 23,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,888. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 500,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 92,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,362,000 after acquiring an additional 30,401 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 23.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

