First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.70. 23,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,888. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.