First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 162,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 263,919 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.68. The stock had a trading volume of 613,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,489. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $59.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.57.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.