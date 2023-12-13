First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.67

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.67 and last traded at $40.89, with a volume of 185165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

