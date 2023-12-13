First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.67

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.67 and last traded at $40.89, with a volume of 185165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%.
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
