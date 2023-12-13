First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.03

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.03 and last traded at $56.03, with a volume of 78816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.98.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $761.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.48.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $727,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 98.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.