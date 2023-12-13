First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $101.15

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2023

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNXGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.15 and last traded at $101.13, with a volume of 27284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.96.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.97.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,237,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,657,000 after buying an additional 86,291 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74,946 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,193,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,713,000 after purchasing an additional 62,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 25.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the period.

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.