First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $101.15

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.15 and last traded at $101.13, with a volume of 27284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.96.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.97.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,237,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,657,000 after buying an additional 86,291 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74,946 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,193,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,713,000 after purchasing an additional 62,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 25.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the period.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

