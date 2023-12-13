First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $101.15

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.15 and last traded at $101.13, with a volume of 27284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.96.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.97.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
