First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.20

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.20 and last traded at $56.09, with a volume of 88015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.32.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.01. The firm has a market cap of $539.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0185 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
