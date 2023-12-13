First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.20

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.20 and last traded at $56.09, with a volume of 88015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.32.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.01. The firm has a market cap of $539.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0185 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 40,772 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the first quarter worth $1,103,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 82,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

