First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.92

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.92 and last traded at $92.92, with a volume of 85753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.84.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.13.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Water ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth $18,435,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter worth $7,211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth $4,463,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,915,000 after buying an additional 51,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 611.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 50,855 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

