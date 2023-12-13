Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) COO Sells $10,725,600.00 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total transaction of $10,725,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,688,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $876,892.50.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.90, for a total transaction of $768,825.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $757,147.50.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.15. 3,265,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.58 and its 200 day moving average is $121.19. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.25 and a 52 week high of $135.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 715.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.05.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

