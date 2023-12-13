Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.400-5.560 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. Five Below also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 3.640-3.800 EPS.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.05.

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $5.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.54. 641,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,720. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.67. Five Below has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after buying an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $99,794,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Five Below by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,196,000 after purchasing an additional 286,839 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $50,684,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

