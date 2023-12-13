Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.640-3.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 5.400-5.560 EPS.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.54. 642,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,720. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.05.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Five Below by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $99,794,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Five Below by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,196,000 after purchasing an additional 286,839 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $50,684,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

