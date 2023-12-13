Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $23.99. 10,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 26,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp Trading Up 7.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.35.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.86 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 29.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brett Levi Wait bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $33,687.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,717. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Five Star Bancorp news, SVP Brett Levi Wait acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,687.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,717. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David John Lucchetti bought 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $101,019.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 309,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 967.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Star Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.