Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0815 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:FFC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.62. 29,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,243. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36.
Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
