Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of FLC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.29. 36,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,733. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $18.07.
Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.