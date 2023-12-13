Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FLC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.29. 36,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,733. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $18.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

