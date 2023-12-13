FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.68

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.68 and last traded at $60.66, with a volume of 22316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.23.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average is $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDF. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,016,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,640,000 after buying an additional 547,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 24,979 shares during the period.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

