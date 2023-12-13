Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Director Acquires $116,906.54 in Stock

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) Director David Nierenberg purchased 33,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $116,906.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 753,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,803.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Nierenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

On Monday, December 11th, David Nierenberg purchased 9,006 shares of Flotek Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $28,729.14.

Flotek Industries Price Performance

Shares of FTK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 83,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,577. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $106.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flotek Industries ( NYSE:FTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on FTK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flotek Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTK. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Flotek Industries by 11,418.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 75,706 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.