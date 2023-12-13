Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0 billion-$8.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.0 billion. Foot Locker also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 0.260-0.360 EPS.

FL traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $28.53. 3,684,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,827,447. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FL. Citigroup lowered Foot Locker from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

