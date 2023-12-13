Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.260-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.300-1.400 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.32.

Shares of FL stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.53. 3,684,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,827,447. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,034 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

