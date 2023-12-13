Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.260-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.300-1.400 EPS.

Shares of FL traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,684,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

FL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup cut Foot Locker from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,499 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $259,998,000 after purchasing an additional 200,799 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 7,437.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,485,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $94,496,000 after purchasing an additional 451,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $59,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,053,551 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $82,782,000 after purchasing an additional 55,223 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

