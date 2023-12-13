Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.03

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.03 and last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 265423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.

Foraco International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.78. The firm has a market cap of C$191.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. Foraco International had a return on equity of 46.23% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of C$127.53 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Foraco International SA will post 0.8091286 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related drilling services. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

