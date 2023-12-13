Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Trading Up 5.7%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.59. 1,868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 16,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Forafric Global Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07.

Get Forafric Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forafric Global in the 2nd quarter worth $1,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Forafric Global by 380.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 48,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Forafric Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Forafric Global during the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Forafric Global in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.