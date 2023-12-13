Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 618,000 shares, a growth of 137.9% from the November 15th total of 259,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBIO shares. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Fortress Biotech from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,657 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 495.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 32,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fortress Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $17.40.
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 770.86% and a negative net margin of 96.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -13.11 earnings per share for the current year.
About Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
