FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Trading Down 3.2%

FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 34,858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 77,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

FPX Nickel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 30.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.42.

About FPX Nickel

(Get Free Report)

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is Baptiste Nickel project located in Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Point Minerals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FPX Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FPX Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.