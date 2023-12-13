Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.84 and last traded at $32.81. 4,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 76,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.36.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $256.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 813,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,711,000 after purchasing an additional 250,225 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares in the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 60.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF in the third quarter valued at $465,000.

About Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

